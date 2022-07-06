Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sunlands Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

