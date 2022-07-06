Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.12

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $44.76 million and $620,143.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.19 or 0.05732643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,521,476 coins and its circulating supply is 360,382,419 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

