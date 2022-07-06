Susquehanna Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,946. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.