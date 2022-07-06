suterusu (SUTER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,979.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. suterusu has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $106,979.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

