SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $414.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

