T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

