Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 955,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

