Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 8.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.94. 25,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,763,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,131,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,117 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,271. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.