Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

