Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $5,272,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Southern stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

