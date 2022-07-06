Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

