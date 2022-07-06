Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 580.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,533.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 168,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

