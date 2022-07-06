Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.22. 439,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

