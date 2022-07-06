TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.24

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.24 and traded as low as C$66.05. TC Energy shares last traded at C$66.95, with a volume of 2,418,657 shares traded.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.23. The firm has a market cap of C$65.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,113.75. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$796,250. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

