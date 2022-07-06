Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $877,227.82 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 679,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.