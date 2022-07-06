Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $877,227.82 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 679,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.
About Tenable (Get Rating)
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.