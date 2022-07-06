Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,648.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

