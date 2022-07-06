Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.