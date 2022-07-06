TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TFSL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 296,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,877. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

