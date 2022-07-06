The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 117,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,990. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

