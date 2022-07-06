The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,990. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

