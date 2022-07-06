The Goldman Sachs Group Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

