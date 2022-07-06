The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $19.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Western Union stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

