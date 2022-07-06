Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 8800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$262.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

