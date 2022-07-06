Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.48 and its 200-day moving average is $568.58. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

