Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.63

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$132.63 and traded as low as C$131.40. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$132.12, with a volume of 247,299 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.78 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.2500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

