Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 858 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE TOST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 3,349,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,632. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.