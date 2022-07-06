Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 858 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 3,349,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,632. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.