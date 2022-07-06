Tobam Buys 36,613 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 244.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,613 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.99. 17,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

