Tobam Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,065 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNV traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 72,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,555. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.