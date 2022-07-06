Tobam Has $21.05 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,307 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 782,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 406,202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Snap by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,682. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

