Tobam Has $25.41 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,732 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $215,229,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,858. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

