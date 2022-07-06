Tobam Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,638 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 32.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 391,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $212,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

