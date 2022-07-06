Tobam Increases Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $3,647,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 301,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.