Tobam Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,293 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tobam owned 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $16,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

