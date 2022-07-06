Tobam Sells 101,053 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,053 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up about 1.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after buying an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

