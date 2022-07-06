Tobam Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,065 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.58. 72,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

