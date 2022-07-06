Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 187,782 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

