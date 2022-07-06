Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,080. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.