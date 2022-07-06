Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

