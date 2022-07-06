Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,947,756. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

