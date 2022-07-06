Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. 66,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,762. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

