Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 44,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 19,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 78.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.6% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,069. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,102,589. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

