Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE O traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 18,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

