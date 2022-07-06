Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.0568 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $132,032.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.80 or 1.00008364 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

