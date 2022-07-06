Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Down 8.2%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

