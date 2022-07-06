Transform Wealth LLC Has $416,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

