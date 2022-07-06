Transform Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

