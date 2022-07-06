Transform Wealth LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.18. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

