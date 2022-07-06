Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

