Transform Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

