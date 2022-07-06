Transform Wealth LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

